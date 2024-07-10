VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Here's how much the City of Surrey spent on its legal challenge to the police transition

    Share

    The City of Surrey spent nearly $1.3 million on legal fees on its failed challenge to the provincial government's order that it must continue the transition to a municipal police force.

    Spending details provided to CTV News Vancouver in response to a Freedom of Information request show the city received invoices totalling $1,283,065.99 for legal services related to its petition for judicial review in B.C. Supreme Court. That total includes "fees, disbursements and GST," according to the city.

    "Additional costs" related to the court case are still being calculated, the city said.

    The city also spent more than $80,000 on lawyer and former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German, who advised the city on its legal case.

    Peter German & Associates Inc. submitted invoices to the city totalling $29,432.03 for work completed between October and December 2023, the city said in its latest FOI response. That total was in addition to $50,935.51 the city had previously disclosed in response to an earlier FOI request. Combined, those amounts equal $80,367.54.

    Notably, the provincial government refused to provide an accounting of its own legal costs in response to a media inquiry, describing the information as "privileged."

    "The cost of the province's legal defense is privileged, so we cannot provide this information," reads a response from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

    On Wednesday, the province and the city jointly announced that they had reached a deal that will see the provincial government provide $250 million in funding to support the city's ongoing transition from the Surrey RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.

    That total includes $30 million annually to help with transition costs through 2029, plus a further $20 million each year until 2034 if SPS salaries are higher than RCMP salaries would have been.

    Stopping the transition to the SPS was Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke's signature campaign promise when she unseated former mayor Doug McCallum in the 2022 election.

    Taking the province to court was Locke's final effort to make good on that promise, but Justice Kevin Loo ruled in May that the provincial government's Police Amendment Act (PAA) – which was passed in October and included provisions specifically obligating Surrey to continue the transition – was constitutional.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Abigail Turner

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News