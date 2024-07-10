B.C. recommits to $250M in funding for police transition after reaching deal with Surrey

The B.C. government and the City of Surrey have reached a deal to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force with the province recommitting to $250 million in funding.

The province announced the agreement Wednesday afternoon, saying it will give $30 million per year to help with transition costs until 2029. After that, and until 2034, the province will give an additional $20 million per year if Surrey Police Service salaries are higher than RCMP costs would've been.

"The people of Surrey have told both levels of government that they want us to be focused on keeping people safe," Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement. "This agreement provides stability, certainty and safety for the people of Surrey. I look forward to working with the mayor and City of Surrey, the Surrey Police Service and the RCMP to complete this transition as quickly as possible, while ensuring safety for Surrey residents."

Under the agreement, the city will fully support the transition and "take all necessary steps to ensure the success of the transition," the province said. It also agrees it won't levy a separate police tax to cover any costs related to the transition for at least 10 years.

Surrey was initially offered $150 million for transition costs, then an additional $100 million. But city council and Mayor Brenda Locke, who was elected on a promise to reverse the transition and go back to the RCMP, rejected that offer in the spring.

At the time, Surrey was challenging the provincial government order in B.C. Supreme Court, saying in a petition that the change in the Police Act by the government is unconstitutional because it places limits on voters' freedom of expression. B.C. Supreme court ruled in the province's favour in late May.

SPS will take over policing responsibilities in the city as of Nov. 29, 2024. Under the city's 2024-25 budget, 526 SPS officers will be hired by the end of the year.