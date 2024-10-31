Here are some safety tips for Halloween night in B.C.

Coquitlam -

Officials are encouraging parents to have discussions about safety with their kids this Halloween.

While the ghouls and skeletons families will encounter while trick-or-treating are make-believe, Coquitlam RCMP warn there will be real dangers out there.

Planning your safe and scary look

Parents are reminded to thoroughly inspect costumes before kids head out the door to ensure outfits are visible in the dark and add reflective tape or arm bands to increase visibility.

Use flashlights and glow sticks to keep kids visible to motorists.

If a costume involves a mask, test it out prior to Halloween to ensure that kids can see properly. If possible, use face paint instead.

Ensure costumes are made of flame-retardant material and fit well to avoid falls or stumbles.

Pedestrian safety

Trick-or-treaters are reminded to stay on the sidewalks. Pedestrians should use crosswalks whenever possible and don’t jaywalk. Remind kids to stop and check for cars before they cross the street. Walk in groups and stay together to increase your visibility.

“During Halloween festivities, it’s crucial for everyone to prioritize safety. Trick-or-treating often leads to a significant increase in pedestrians sharing the roadways,” wrote Coquitlam RCMP in a news release.

Parents should ensure older children who are trick-or-treating without an adult should walk in groups and stay together.

Ensure your child has a watch or a cellphone to meet the agreed-upon curfew.

Children should know what to do in case of an emergency and how to get help if they are separated from their group.

Candy safety

Families are reminded to inspect treats before consuming them. Check all treats for small holes in the wrappers, and throw away anything that is torn, unwrapped or in loose packaging. Do not eat homemade treats. RCMP say when in doubt, throw it out. The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has also released a warning about cannabis products accidentally being handed out.

“The dangers posed to young people by illegal, colourful packaging are frequently compounded by a high THC concentration in the unregulated product. All legal cannabis producers must follow strict packaging and labelling rules to ensure products do not appeal to children and youth,” said the ministry in a statement.

In British Columbia, only adults 19 and older may purchase, possess and consume non-medical cannabis products.

“Strict penalties are in place for those who sell or provide these products to minors,” wrote the ministry.

Parents should look for labels such as "THC" or "Cannabis" and discard any suspicious items.

If anything seems off, people are encouraged to report it to the police immediately.