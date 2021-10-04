Helicopter crashes near Powell River, B.C.

Vancouver -

A helicopter has crashed near the town of Powell River, on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.

In a statement, the Canadian Armed Forces said its Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre had dispatched a Cormorant rescue helicopter to the area.

“There was a helicopter crash east of Powell River, JRCC dispatched 1x Cormorant to the area,” it reads.

Information on whether the crash happened at an airport, a landing pad or in the bush was not released.

The Armed Forces said that RCMP are taking over the case.