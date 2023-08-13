Helicopter crash near Enderby, B.C.

Several people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter crash in B.C.'s Shuswap region Saturday.

Officials have not released any information but Castanet.net located the wreckage in the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake and published photos on Sunday showing the helicopter in pieces in the shallow water.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News seven ambulances were sent to the scene and four people were transported to the hospital. However, Castnet.net is reporting two people were transported and three were treated at the scene.

CTV News has reached out to authorities to get more information and this story will be updated if a response is received.