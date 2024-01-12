Heightened risk of hypothermia, frostbite during B.C. cold snap

VANCOUVER
    Weather warnings in place across B.C. due to frigid temperatures are emphasizing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, and paramedics are reminding people that these cold-related conditions can quickly become emergencies.

    Health authorities in the usually mild Lower Mainland have posted on social media, urging people to get familiar with the symptoms – and to seek treatment when necessary.

    HYPOTHERMIA

    When the body is exposed to cold temperatures for too long, it loses heat faster than it can make it – and its overall temperature drops.

    "Low body temperature can cause confusion and difficulty moving and can have severe impacts, including organ failure and death," according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

    Symptoms of mild hypothermia include shivering and difficulty moving one's hands. At this stage, someone with hypothermia is still able to answer questions when asked and is other wise acting "normally," the health authority says. The advice when experiencing these symptoms is to "gently warm the body" by going to a warm place if possible, and by using hot water bottles, blankets, or taking a warm shower. Skin-to-skin contact can also be helpful, particularly for babies. If symptoms don’t resolve after 30 minutes, VCH says to seek medical attention immediately.

    Moderate hypothermia, according to the health authority, has symptoms that include difficulty speaking or moving. At this point, the shivering may stop and the hypothermic person may seem confused or sleepy. If these symptoms occur, medical attention should be sought immediately.

    In cases of severe hypothermia, a person will stop shivering – in fact, they may stop moving entirely and become unconscious. A glassy stare and slowed breathing are also potential signs of severe hypothermia. In these cases, immediate medical attention is also required.

    FROSTBITE

    Frostbite, Fraser health warns, can happen at any temperature below zero.

    "Frostbite is damage to the skin from exposure to cold weather. It is extremely painful and can lead to complications, including amputation. Many people think that B.C. does not get cold enough for people to get frostbite in the winter, but we are seeing longer periods of dangerously cold weather than we are used to," Fraser Health says.

    The health authority notes that "frostnip" will usually set in before frostbite.

    "Frostnip starts with cold skin, prickling/burning feeling, slight numbness, and red skin. When it progresses to frostbite, the skin becomes completely numb, feels waxy and is very white, and can change colour after rewarming. There can be severe pain, swelling, and fever," according to its website on cold-weather risks.

    Immediate medical attention should be sought for frostbite, particularly since things like applying heat directly to the affected area, rubbing or massaging can cause more damage.

    More information on hypothermia and other cold-related conditions is available online from Health Canada, HealthLink BC and the Canadian Red Cross.

