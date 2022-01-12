Heavy rain, melting snow could lead to flooding in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Environment Canada says the series of atmospheric rivers forecast for B.C.'s South Coast won't relent until Thursday.

The weather office says the storm's second intense gush is expected today and a final burst tomorrow, bringing up to 150 millimetres for some areas.

Dave Campbell, the head of the province's River Forecast Centre, says roads could be washed out near waterways and is urging drivers to be careful.

The provincial state of emergency that was declared after storms washed away highways, flooded communities and killed five people in November is being extended until Jan. 18.