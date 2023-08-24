Heavy rain aids in tempering B.C. wildfires in Shuswap, Okanagan regions
Firefighters in British Columbia's southern Interior continue to battle a number of major blazes, having been aided by ample rainfall that fell Wednesday over the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
BC Wildfire Service information officer Forrest Tower says one weather station near the eastern edge of the Bush Creek East wildfire near Chase received about 20 millimetres of rain in the last day.
Tower says varying amounts of rainfall were also recorded on the wildfire's western edge, which reached more than 15 millimetres, leading to a widespread diminishing of fire behaviour.
Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch late Tuesday for the Shuswap region - one of the hardest-hit fire zones - with Salmon Arm recording 12 millimetres of rain on that day, the biggest single-day total all year.
Firefighters fighting the McDougall Creek wildfire near Kelowna report similar trends of heavy rain helping crews control the blazes, which have forced more than 25,000 people to evacuate from their homes across B.C.
Tower says the Bush Creek East fire in the Shuswap region remains the province's top priority wildfire, and up to 150 more firefighters were scheduled to arrive on-site Wednesday and today to further contain the blaze.
A plane crash believed to have killed mercenary chief Prigozhin is seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and top officers of his private Wagner military company were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen as an assassination, two months after they staged a mutiny that dented President Vladimir Putin's authority.
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA opened a disciplinary case Thursday against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team's victory in the Women's World Cup final.
3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
ANALYSIS | Liberals believe time is on their side. Is it?
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France in September, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, after their planned state visit in March was postponed amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's retirement age reforms.
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Vancouver Island
'I've never seen anything like this': Saanich firefighters aid wildfire fight
Crews responded to a brush fire in Thetis Lake Park Monday night -- knocking it down before it grew beyond one acre in size, leaving a mop-up job that was wrapped up Tuesday afternoon -- but not before the flames left nearby residents, like Deborah Danby, scared for their lives.
Ocean Cleanup crew removes 54 tonnes of plastic from Pacific garbage patch
A non-profit organization on a mission to get rid of plastic in the world’s oceans has landed in Victoria with its largest haul yet – bringing in 120,000 pounds of waste.
RCMP searching for boat stolen from North Saanich
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fishing boat that was reported stolen from North Saanich. The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the five-and-a-half-metre vessel was taken from a mooring pin near the 8600-block of Lochside Drive on Saturday.
Calgary
Bar shooting sends Brooks, Alta., man to hospital
A man is in serious condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in Brooks, Alta.
Vandalism causes widespread Telus service outage in northwest Calgary
Telus is dealing with a widespread outage of internet, TV and phone landline service in northwest Calgary because of vandalism.
Homeless encampment in Calgary alley causing concerns for neighbours, nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment in the southeast Calgary is sparking concern among area residents and local business owners.
Edmonton
City Council votes in favour of Edmonton police funding formula
City Council has voted to approve a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Showers end and smoke moves in
Cloudy and occasional showers in the Edmonton region through this morning and right into midday.
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Toronto
BREAKING | Line 3 will stay closed permanently after Scarborough RT derailment
Service will not resume on Scarborough's Line 3 following a derailment last month, officials confirm.
More than a dozen whales have died at Marineland in the last 4 years
The Canadian Press has learned that 14 whales and one dolphin have died at Marineland over the past four years.
Montreal
Pedestrian hit by car in east Montreal, severely injured
A 29-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday when he was hit by a car in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Fashion, films and Asian food! Here's what's happening in Montreal this weekend
Some of the summer's biggest festivals have come and gone, but the Montreal area is still hopping with activities for the final weekend of August. From audiovisual experiences to fashion and design to cheap movies to Django Reinhardt appreciation, here are some of the events happening on the weekend.
Wildfires: Quebec lifts ban on forest access
The ban on forest access to government lands has been completely lifted in Quebec. The Natural Resources and Forests Ministry also ended road closures in the Nord-du-Québec region at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Winnipeg
Tenants displaced from Winnipeg apartment building now living in encampment
Some tenants displaced from a Sargent Avenue apartment building are now calling a riverbank encampment home after they had to scramble to find new housing.
Tentative agreement could bring end to Manitoba liquor strike: union
The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it has reached a tentative agreement with its employer that could end the ongoing strike.
Winnipeg home goes up in flames for second time this month
A Winnipeg home went up in flames on Wednesday for the second time this month.
Saskatoon
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
Saskatoon Chief highlights need for funding to ensure proper drug rehabilitation
STC Chief Mark Arcand is pushing to improve care for those addicted to drugs at the wellness centre.
Youth charged with second degree murder after death in Pelican Narrows
A youth is facing a second degree murder charge after an altercation left a man dead in Pelican Narrows.
Regina
Sask. man's compost pile creates tension with neighbours
One property owner near McLean, Sask. has accumulated a growing compost pile on his land, which has created tension with neighbours.
'About our young guys': U of R Rams host Manitoba in pre-season showdown
The University of Regina (U of R) Rams play host to the Manitoba Bisons Thursday night at Mosaic Stadium in pre-season action which will be an opportunity for players new and old to get in the game.
Sask. kids set up iced tea stand, earn $500 to buy Nintendo Switch
A sweltering hot summer day and a roadside iced tea stand was all Kashton and Aspen Kickley needed to raise nearly $500 for a new Nintendo Switch.
Atlantic
Ottawa to buy ferry for route between P.E.I, N.S., will build 2 more ferries by 2028
The federal government says it will purchase a ferry for the route between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
N.B. doubles down on LGBTQ school policy after report says it violates Charter rights
New Brunswick is maintaining the central elements of its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools despite a report saying the policy violates the Charter rights of children.
Percentage of French speakers in N.B. rises from 2016 but down from historic high
Statistics Canada data shows that the percentage of people in New Brunswick who can hold a conversation in French is up from 2016 but down from historic highs.
London
Fatal collision due to flooding from ‘unpreceded storms’ in Thames Centre
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, OPP say.
One suspect arrested, another at large in robbery investigation
London, Ont. police are searching for a suspect after a robbery that took place last week in the downtown core.
Multiple vehicle crashes reported due to floods
Middlesex OPP say there were multiple collisions in the region Wednesday night due to significant flooding on the roads.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING | Barrie girl killed in ATV rollover northern Ontario
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Kitchener
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
Woman and child hurt following hydro pole crash in Cambridge
A five-year-old and 43-year-old woman have been injured after a single-vehicle crash involving a hydro pole in Cambridge.
Kitchener centralizing arts and entertainment facilities management
The City of Kitchener is hoping residents and visitors will soon be able to see more and varied performances across the area.