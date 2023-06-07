Health minister promises expansion of overwhelmed Surrey Memorial Hospital

Surrey Memorial Hospital will be expanded, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Wednesday, with more details to come in the next five months.

The expansion will increase capacity for more inpatient and outpatient care, surgeries and clinical programs at the hospital, he said.

Though more information on the hospital’s expansion is a long way away, Dix announced a long list of around 30 immediate and medium-term steps intended to improve the situation at SMH in the meantime.

The hospital has been in the hot seat recently, with doctors sounding the alarm on an overcrowded and understaffed emergency room, saying patients are waiting days in the ER to be admitted and receiving treatment in the hallway.

“We've heard of the impact of dealing with chronic congestion, and very high daily volumes at the hospital, the significant overcapacity situation that exists here and indeed in other hospitals as we know in B.C.,” Dix said.

“Yet through it all, health-care workers here at Surrey Memorial Hospital remain fully dedicated to their patients every day. They show up every day to give care and they are exceptional.”

SMH has the largest ER in the Fraser Health region, seeing more than 160,000 visits a year. An open letter last week called for the ER to shut down to new patients if resources continue to be as stretched-thin as they are, creating dangerous conditions for people in need of care.

Frontline workers in the hospital’s family birthing unit said in an earlier open letter that the crisis has led to one newborn death and countless near misses.

Last week, Dix announced an Emergency Operations Centre was activated at the beleaguered hospital, which is an internal alert that authorizes managers to bring on extra staff and use other resources to expand operations to meet soaring patient demand.

