Have you seen Sherry Corrigal? Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing 22-year-old woman

The Nanaimo RCMP says a full-time team of investigators has been assigned to the case of a missing woman who has not been seen in four months.

The detachment said in a news release Wednesday that 22-year-old Sherry Corrigal was last seen in early September and was reported missing to police on Nov. 9.

"Police are extremely concerned about Sherry's whereabouts as she has not been in contact with friends and family since September, which is very unusual," Mounties said in the release.

"As a result, a full-time team of investigators has been assigned to her case. Those investigators have been tracking down dozens of tips and leads but have not located Sherry."

Anyone who saw Corrigal around the time of her disappearance is asked to contact investigators immediately.

"Police are aware of social media posts going around asking people to contact persons other than the police with information," Nanaimo RCMP Const. Simon Gallimore said.

"This has resulted in numerous unsubstantiated rumours circulating about what may have happened to Sherry," Gallimore continued. "Police need to speak directly with anyone with first-hand information about Sherry's whereabouts. Rumours are just that, rumours. They are a very poor source of information for the investigative team."

Corrigal is described as approximately 5' tall and weighing between 90 and 100 pounds. She has dark hair and several distinct tattoos on her arms, hands and back, police said.

Police are asking anyone who saw Corrigal in early September 2023, or who has direct knowledge of her whereabouts, to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.