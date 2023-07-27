Have you seen Jiexiong Xu? Burnaby RCMP still looking for man reported missing last year

Saying they have "exhausted all leads," the Burnaby RCMP are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing over a year ago.

Jiexiong Xu was last seen on Jul 10, 2022 in Burnaby near Imperial Street and Sussex Avenue, police say, noting he was carrying two suitcases at the time.

In a public appeal Thursday, Mounties said he was expected to return to China at the end of July last year and was reported missing on Aug. 3 "when family was unable to reach him."

Efforts since then to locate him have been unsuccessful, authorities say.

"We’re asking the public to please share Jiexiong’s photos. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please come forward and speak to our investigators," spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in Thursday's statement.

Xu was 28 when he was last seen and is described as an Asian male standing 6'1" tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds with an athletic build.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-646-9999. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).