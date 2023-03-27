'Hate-motivated incidents' that emerged in response to drag story time in Nelson, B.C., under investigation: police
A drag story time event for children that was postponed earlier this month in Nelson, B.C., is at the centre of multiple investigations into suspected hate crimes, according to local police.
The March 11 event was put on hold after organizers at the Nelson Public Library said protests had escalated into threats and intimidation tactics, prompting the police to get involved.
“There are several ongoing investigations related to incidents that occurred on or about March 11th, and all of these investigations are being treated as suspected hate-motivated incidents,” the Nelson Police Department wrote in a statement last Wednesday.
The release doesn’t detail how many incidents are under investigation, but the NPD says it plans to work with Crown prosecutors “to determine the most appropriate charges.”
“We understand this situation has caused distress to many in our community and we want you to know that we take these matters seriously,” reads the statement.
Birkley Valks, one of the storytellers who was set to perform on March 11, says he’s preparing to take legal action over online threats he’s received as a result of the event.
“I do worry for my wife and family,” Valks told CTV News Monday.
He says one Chilliwack resident in particular has been posting photos of his children—who are aged 10 months and 2.5 years—while harassing him over Facebook.
“Nelson police say they can’t do anything for me because criminally she hasn’t done anything wrong…every time she mis-genders me, that’s a hate crime,” he said.
Valks, who lives in nearby Castlegar, says he’s reached out to Mounties, MLAs and MPs in his city, as well as in Nelson and Chilliwack, in hopes of putting an end to the online attacks.
“Hopefully somebody does something,” Valks said. “I’m capable of tackling this and handling it personally, but there are a lot of people in their teen years that are just trying to find themselves, there are a lot of kids who are going to hear about this hate. I want to do whatever I can to stop that,” he continued.
On March 17, the City of Nelson released a statement in response to the drag story time event vitriol.
“We believe that our community should be a place where all members feel welcomed and accepted, regardless of their background or identities,” the release reads. “Council appoints the library board and has confidence in the decisions they make, including Drag Storytime.”
One day after that statement was released, one of the woman involved in a local group dubbed “Moms Against the Norm” stood outside City Hall, campaigning for B.C.’s SOGI 123 curriculum to be optional in schools.
In video posted online of Duggan’s speech, onlookers can be heard yelling “By you!” as she reads “Our children are being misused, abused and taken advantage of by the gender ideology sweeping our nation.”
Duggan told Rebel News that her group wrote to city hall on Feb. 15 with their concerns about the story time event, but says their emails were neither threatening nor violent in nature.
Valks describes his communication with Duggan as respectful, but adds “We’re never going to see eye to eye.”
In contrast, Valks says he’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from people in Nelson and beyond.
“People have messaged me from the states to say ‘I’m sorry this is happening to you and your community,’” Valks said.
After the library announced it was postponing the events over safety concerns, members of the community organized a peaceful counter event outside Nelson City Hall for March 11.
Valks performed some readings at that event, which he says was attended by 300 to 400 people.
“Not a single protester was there, it was complete joy and happiness,” Valks said.
He wants people to understand that drag story time events are supposed to be about literacy, love, acceptance and visibility.
“We just want to provide a safe space for love, knowledge understanding. If it doesn’t’ work for you, that’s totally fine, but we’re trying to provide a place for people who it does work for.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Victims identified as police reveal Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses should you have by now?
Here is a summary of the current COVID-19 vaccination guidelines from NACI, for both children and adults who are at increased risk of serious illness and those who are not.
Canadian Pacific train derails in rural North Dakota and spills chemical
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials. But local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety.
Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash 'serious smack'
The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent 'absolutely flying.' The trial in Utah hinges on who crashed into who.
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
MP Han Dong says he's retained lawyer, plans to sue Global News over interference report
Toronto MP Han Dong says he is taking legal action over a media report that alleged he spoke to a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 about delaying the release of two Canadians detained in China at the time.
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island councillor resigns after referring to mayor as 'Mr. Hitler'
A municipal councillor on Vancouver Island has resigned effective immediately after referring to the mayor as "Mr. Hitler" during a public council meeting.
-
Man carrying replica handgun arrested at Victoria nightclub
Victoria police say a man was arrested after officers received a report of a man carrying a handgun at a downtown club over the weekend.
-
New rapid bus to connect West Shore with downtown Victoria next month
BC Transit is unveiling a new bus route that will connect the West Shore area with downtown Victoria.
Calgary
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
-
Chestermere mayor calls inspection report 'distortion of facts'
The findings of a provincial probe into the City of Chestermere's governance are being described as "fictional" by Mayor Jeff Colvin.
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
Edmonton
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
-
Edmontonians, Canadian police officers line streets to say farewell to fallen EPS officers
Community members and police services from across the country gathered on Monday to mourn two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
-
In Pictures: Remembering Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
On March 27, a regimental funeral was held for Edmonton Police Service Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan who were killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.
Toronto
-
Do you know who this is? Police looking to ID 'unknown' woman found in Toronto area
Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying an 'unknown,' non-verbal woman after she was found Monday by a concerned citizen in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
'Terrible tragedy': Politicians speak out following fatal stabbing of teen at Toronto subway station
Politicians and advocacy groups are speaking out following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy a Toronto subway station on Saturday.
-
Man who went missing after Richmond Hill house fire charged with arson
Police have located and laid a number of charges against a young man who was missing for nearly five days after he was last seen leaving his residence following a house fire and subsequent explosion.
Montreal
-
Police find 6th and 7th bodies inside site of Old Montreal fire
Police say they have found the sixth and seventh bodies inside a building in Old Montreal that burned down 11 days ago and do not expect find any more victims. With the death toll now expected to remain at seven, police said they can begin to focus their efforts on finding the cause of the deadly March 16 fire.
-
Quebec proposes extending nurses' bonuses to June
Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel is proposing the bonuses paid to nurses — which are set to expire next Thursday — be extended at least through June.
-
New English school to open next year in Saint-Lin-Laurentides
A new English-language elementary school is opening in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
'They are skin and bones': 4 puppies found abandoned in box by Manitoba highway
A Manitoba dog rescue is looking for answers after four freezing, malnourished puppies were found abandoned in a box on the side of a highway.
-
Man seen with gun in hotel prompts hold-and-secure in Selkirk: RCMP
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after RCMP say he was spotted with a gun in a hotel room in Selkirk.
-
House fire on Manitoba First Nation leaves 11-year-old dead: RCMP
A house fire on a Manitoba First Nation on Saturday has left an 11-year-old boy dead.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon-based Cameco wins back $300M in court battle with Canada's tax collector
Following a series of court decisions, Cameco says it will be getting a refund worth roughly $300 million from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
-
Nearly a third of Saskatoon's water-main networks contain asbestos, CTV News investigation finds
Nearly a third of Saskatoon's water-main networks contain asbestos, according to data uncovered by the investigative team at CTV News' W5.
-
Saskatoon Blades hope 'sound, structured' style might be enough to stave off Bedard
The Saskatoon Blades anticipate Friday’s playoff opener against the Regina Pats could be another sold-out game.
Regina
-
Fatal crash near Langenburg claims Regina man's life
A four-vehicle crash near Langenburg claimed the life of a Regina man on Friday.
-
Regina mother stands trial for 2nd-degree murder in death of 18-month-old son
A woman accused of killing her 18-month-old son sat holding a small teddy bear in the prisoner’s box as she listened to prosecutors outline the evidence against her on the first day of trial.
-
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
Atlantic
-
'All I want to know is where he is': Moncton-area woman pleads for help in finding missing brother
After nine days with no answers, a Moncton-area woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her missing brother, Brian Lewis.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'People are going to be shocked': NSLC hikes prices ahead of federal tax increase
Regular shoppers at Nova Scotia liquor stores faced significant price hikes Monday, less than a week before another sizable federal tax increase.
London
-
Homicide investigation in London
The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.
-
Driver returns to scene of hit and run
A man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in London early Monday morning.
-
Bail granted for Woodstock, Ont. daycare operator facing sexual offences
Trevor Hendershott, 37, of Woodstock has been in custody since his arrest on March 9, but on Monday after a bail hearing, he was granted bail with a number of strict conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is why the defence says Wright should be found not guilty of 1998 Sudbury murder
Closing arguments are being heard at the Sudbury courthouse Monday in the trial for the man accused of killing Renee Sweeney in 1998 with the defence saying there is plenty of reasonable doubt to support an acquittal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victims identified as police reveal Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
-
North Bay organizations have mixed feelings on new federal grocery rebate
Local groups and organizations in North Bay that work with low-income Canadians told CTV News they have mixed opinions on the grocery rebate set to come out of the 2023 federal budget.
Kitchener
-
Tax return delays possible if CRA workers strike
Thousands of Canada Revenue Agency workers are threatening strike action and it could cause a delay for Canadians trying to file their 2022 taxes.
-
Threatening graffiti found in Cambridge high school washroom: Police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say threats were found written inside a washroom at a Cambridge high school.
-
Guelph, Ont. researchers links nitrate to heart health
Preventing heart failure and managing diabetes are the potential benefits of a new discovery by University of Guelph researchers.