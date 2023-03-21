Hate crimes unit joins probe of Sikh international student's assault in Kelowna, B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. -

RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., confirm the BC Hate Crimes Team has joined an investigation into an attack on an international student in the city.

A statement from the Kelowna detachment says its general investigations team is leading the file and is seeking video from the area around a bus stop where the assault happened on March 17.

Police say a suspect group has been identified, but no arrests have been made.

The reason for the attack and the details linked to it are still being determined and the 21-year-old student is being supported by the Mounties' victim services unit.

RCMP have released few details of the assault but said earlier that the victim was followed off the bus late Friday night and was hit from behind.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the statement that the student was assaulted and was later treated for various injuries in hospital before being released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.