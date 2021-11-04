'Had to use the internet to confirm': B.C. lotto winners in disbelief over their 'shocking' $500,000 prize

Vancouver -

A pair of lotto winners in B.C. are in disbelief over their recent prize worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Jody Kidder was so doubtful when her husband told her about their $500,000 Lotto Max Extra win, she had to do her own research.

"He came home and told me we won $20 and a few free plays on one of our tickets and then continued with 'and on this one, we won $500,000,'" she said through a news release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I didn't believe him so I had to use the internet to confirm."

Her husband, Patrick, had stopped at a gas station to check his tickets on his way to a friend's house to borrow some tools. The Kamloops couple bought the winning ticket from Happy Valley Foods on Barnhartvale Road for the Sept. 24 draw.

"This is shocking," Patrick said in the news release. "It will make travelling easier … and the financial relief will also make retiring a little easier as well."

The Kidders plan to take a trip to Mexico in 2022 and hope to retire early.

The Extra is an add-on option available with the Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and BC/49. Matching all four Extra numbers gets a top prize of $500,000. The odds of winning that amount are approximately one in 3,764,376, according to the BCLC.