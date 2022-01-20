Gyms, fitness centres reopen in B.C. under new COVID-19 guidelines

Gyms, fitness centres and dance studios reopened in B.C. Thursday after being shuttered by COVID-19 restrictions for nearly a month.

The decision to shut down the facilities sparked widespread outrage and in some cases, blatant defiance of the public health order.

Many people fiercely advocated for the reopening, arguing that the closure was detrimental to British Columbians' physical and mental health.

But it won’t be business as usual at facilities.

Starting Thursday, adult indoor individual, group fitness and dance classes are now allowed with increased safety protocols.

Those include capacity limits based on maintaining seven-square meters of space for each client.

In addition to that, all group fitness and exercise classes have a capacity limit of 25 people.

Masks must be worn at all times, except when actively exercising, though health officials are encouraging people to continue to wear them while they’re working out.

Pre-bookings for drop-in individual fitness will be required at most facilities.

Proof of vaccination through the B.C. vaccine card QR code is required for entry.

On top of the pre-booking systems, some gyms will also be implementing time limits to ensure that as many people as possible can workout safely.

Businesses are reminding clients to plan ahead.