

Sarah Reid, CTV Vancouver





One of North Vancouver’s most popular trails is set to re-open this week following seasonal repairs.

Barring any delays, Metro Vancouver says the Grouse Grind will re-open Thursday June 21st, after closing in mid-May. The trail, commonly referred to as "Mother Nature's Stairmaster,” plays host to half a million fitness fanatics and visitors each year.

The heavy traffic means annual maintenance is a key in ensuring the trail’s safety. Crews have been at work seven days a week removing trees, repairing steps, replacing netting and rock scaling.

Hikers are being told to stay off the 2.9 kilometer trail until its official opening. The BCMC trail, a challenging alternate hiking route, remains open for those keen to explore the area.