VANCOUVER -- A popular hiking trail on the North Shore is temporarily closed because of icy conditions.

Metro Vancouver posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying the Grouse Grind was closing early because of unsafe weather. The trail remained closed on Monday.

"Staff will reassess later in the day and advise regarding tomorrow," Metro Vancouver posted early Monday morning.

In a previous tweet, Metro Vancouver warned BCMC trail users to use microspikes.

"Leave enough time to finish your hike before sunset," the post said.

The sun will set at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Late last week, the North Shore mountains got a dusting of snow as the region was placed under a weather advisory from Environment Canada. By early Friday morning, heavy snow was already falling and sticking at higher elevations.

It was the second snowfall of the season on the North Shore mountains, as flakes also fell over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Grouse Mountain's weather report says it could get as cold as -2 C on the mountain Monday.