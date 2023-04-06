Group provides tents to Downtown Eastside campers after crackdown

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Limit sugar intake to six teaspoons per day, study suggests

Scientists have found more evidence to support a recommendation made by the World Health Organization in 2015 that added sugar intake should be limited to six teaspoons per day. Otherwise, the risk of cancers, heart disease and other conditions rises.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener