VANCOUVER -- Surveillance footage shows a green Ford F150 pickup roll out of a Delta condominium parking lot early Tuesday night, loaded with stolen goods.

Residents determined the crooks broke into the underground lot on River Road, searched for any valuables, and then returned with the vehicle, its license plates removed.

Among the items stolen: a hoist belonging to Mike Hamill.

The Delta resident is paralyzed from the chest down, and needs the lift to get on to fishing boats, his passion.

“I want to go salmon fishing next year,” said Hamill. “I want to get on the boat and cruise around, and feel the wind in my face.”

The device was a gift from friends, who raised $10,000 to build it.

“It was mind blowing. I went, 'My god you’re making my dream come true,'" he said with a smile.

Many other items, including kayaks and expensive tools were also stolen.

“Unfortunately thieves will target vehicles and valuables at any time of the year,” said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for the Delta Police Department. “This time of year they’re probably more likely to be looking for things.”

Hamill is pleading for the return of the hoist. His friends gave it to him in September and he’s never had the chance to use it.

“Let’s have some Christmas spirit, guys. Look deep in your heart because we’ve all got one,” he said, addressing the thieves.