    Granville Island manager claims people are throwing objects off Granville bridge, wants protective fencing

    Granville Island and the Granville Street Bridge are seen from the air in spring 2019. (Pete Cline / CTV News Vancouver) Granville Island and the Granville Street Bridge are seen from the air in spring 2019. (Pete Cline / CTV News Vancouver)
    The general manager of Granville Island is calling on the City of Vancouver to install protective fencing along the Granville Street Bridge to prevent people from throwing objects down below.

    Tom Lancaster is speaking out after he claims The Improv Centre was damaged over the weekend due to someone throwing objects off the bridge.

    "This kind of thing does happen occasionally," said Lancaster. "It comes down to (the City of Vancouver) reallocating budget and putting up what's called means prevention fencing on the bridge."

    Lancaster says other businesses including the Granville Island Toy Company and Rogers' Chocolates have been damaged in the past by fallen debris.

    "We have like 11 million people that are going to be here in 2024. The potential damage to human life is huge," he said.

    He says he wants similar preventative fencing like the Burrard Street Bridge has.

    The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News it had not received any calls about objects thrown off the bridge over the weekend. 

