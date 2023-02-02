Grade 12 student fatally shot in Burnaby, IHIT called in

A 17-year-old boy was found fatally shot in a vehicle on a residential street in Burnaby Thursday afternoon, and homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

Mounties received reports around noon that a dead body had been found on the 7400-block of Mulberry Place.

In a statement, Burnaby RCMP described the deceased as a man, but CTV News has spoken with friends and loved ones who confirm he was 17 and a Grade 12 student at a local secondary school.

They described him as a studious young man of Afghan descent who had a bright future.

"Police secured the scene and will remain in the area as the investigation continues," the Burnaby RCMP statement reads.

Authorities have released few details but say they believe the shooting was targeted. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam video from the area from the past few days to call 1-877-551-IHIT.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tahmina Aziz