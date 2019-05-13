

After a weekend of basking in the sunshine, it's almost time for Vancouverites to bring out the umbrellas and raincoats once more.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain will fall for six days straight beginning on Tuesday, when temperatures are also expected to drop to around 13 degrees.

"Tomorrow morning we'll see the rain roll in," CTV News weathercaster Marke Driesschen said. "We're going to see those temperatures come down, and that 13 degrees, compared to what we had last week, is going to seem downright chilly."

Environment Canada is forecasting anywhere from 30 to 60 per cent chance of showers from Wednesday to Sunday as well.