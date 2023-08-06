Good Samaritan rescues malnourished dog from B.C. woods

A nine-year-old dog is on the road to recovery after emerging from the woods alone and starving, according to the BC SPCA.

A Good Samaritan rescued the dog, a Labrador retriever mix, in a remote area near Enderby and brought him to the SPCA's Shuswap animal centre.

Manager Meranda Dussault says the dog's condition when he was found was dire and alarming.

“Fish emerged from the woods in the middle of nowhere, bone thin and covered in sores. He was so sad looking,” she writes in a media release.

"Fish was one of the skinniest, most malnourished dogs I have seen."

The pup was given IV fluids and put on an eating schedule to help him gain weight, he also required testing to ensure his organs hadn’t been damaged by starvation, Dussualt says. He will require ongoing monitoring and eventiually need dental surgery.

Now that he is receiving care, the BC SPCA says he's starting to come out of his shell and is ready to continue recovering with a foster family and will be ready for adoption in several weeks.

"He is always happy, always wagging his tail and always ready to jump in your lap and make your day," Dussualt says.

"He is a true fighter and given the severity of the condition he was found in, it is an absolute miracle he is still alive.”

More information about Fish and other animals receiving care from the BC SPCA is available online.