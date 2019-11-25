VANCOUVER -- Ski season is in sight.

The North Shore mountains saw snow overnight, and ski resorts were quick to celebrate online.

Instagram posts from Grouse and Seymour showed fluffy snow on the ground as the sky began to lighten Monday morning.

"Early morning webcam watching," those behind the Mount Seymour account wrote, using a high-five emoji.





By 9 a.m. the sun was up and a thin coat of white was visible on the mountain's cameras. Staff estimated about four centimetres fell overnight.

It was just above the freezing mark about 1,100 metres up, the website said.

"We will be open soon!"

At nearby Grouse, a photo captioned, "Good morning winter" showed a dusting of snow at Santa's Village. A spokesperson told CTV News about 15 centimetres had fallen.





The website's forecast suggested it was -1 C with "unlimited visibility" and "blue bird skies!"

Its webcams, including those showing the bear hibernation habitat and the view from the chalet, showed snowfall thick enough that there were no patches of green on the ground.

Cypress Mountain had not posted about the snowfall at press time, but its forecast showed the temperature was a chilly -4 C.

Its webcams at Olympic Plaza and Hollyburn Lodge showed snow had fallen, and its snow stake camera suggested it was about five centimetres deep in some places. A camera mounted on a stopped chair lift also showed snow at 9 a.m.

In Vancouver, the temperature fell Monday morning from 6 C at 2 a.m. down to 3 C by 8 a.m., Environment Canada's data suggested.

But it was supposed to warm up to 7 C at some point during the day, dipping back down to 2 C overnight. Tuesday is expected to be 5 C with a chance of showers, and the low will dip to 0 overnight. After that, the overnight lows are below the freezing mark in Environment Canada's latest forecast, and by Saturday night, it could be as cool as -5 C.





With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott in West Vancouver

