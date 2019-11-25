VANCOUVER -- Skiers and snowboarders hoping to hit the slopes early this season will have to trek to Whistler for now as the North Shore mountains are still waiting for more snow.

Whistler and Blackcomb mountains are set to open this Thursday and the alpine peaks are expected to get more snow over the next couple of days.

On average, the ski resort sees just under 12 metres of snow. So far this season, about 13 centimetres have accumulated.

Even though the North Shore mountains got a fresh dump of snow over the weekend, opening dates are still uncertain.

"We need to see how snowmaking go over the next few nights," said Joffrey Koeman, director of sales and marketing for Cypress Mountain, which doesn't have an opening date set yet.

Both Grouse Mountain and Mount Seymour are waiting for more snow as well, even though their mountain cameras show fresh flakes on the ground.

"This morning's snowfall was a great start," said Julia Grant, communications manager with Grouse Mountain.

A spokesperson from Mount Seymour says they're usually ready to open mid-December so they're still a few weeks away from their typical opening time.