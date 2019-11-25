VANCOUVER -- An Arctic air mass heading toward Metro Vancouver threatens a possible wind chill of -10 C this week.

In a special weather statement issued Monday, Environment Canada warned temperatures in the region will dip as a result of the Arctic air due to arrive on the coast Wednesday night.

Temperatures will drop below freezing for most of B.C.'s South Coast, the statement said.

"Blustery outflow winds will accompany the arrival of the Arctic air yielding cold wind chill values," the forecaster warns.

"The Arctic air will deepen throughout the week supporting temperatures and wind chill values down to the -5 to -10 range."

The statement applies to the following parts of Metro Vancouver:

City of Vancouver

Burnaby

New Westminster

North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Southeast, including Surrey and Langley

Southwest, including Richmond and Delta

Environment Canada advised those spending time outdoors to dress warmly and in layers. Travellers were advised to ensure they have blankets, extra clothes and boots in their cars.

Currently the weather agency expects a low of -1 C overnight Wednesday, dipping to -3 Thursday night, and -6 Friday night. However, with the wind, it may feel much cooler.

The City of Vancouver issued Extreme Cold Weather Alert, as it does on colder nights, a measure that enables it to open extra shelter spaces to help the region's homeless population come in from the cold.

Similar statements were in effect Monday afternoon for Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sunshine Coast, as well as the Central Coast region.

Further inland, it's expected to feel even colder.

A statement in effect for Chilcotin warns the same air will bring temperatures in the range of -15 C to -25 C. The same statement was issued for:

South and North Thompson

100 Mile

Cariboo

North Columbia

Kinbasket

Yellowhead

McGregor

Prince George

Stuart-Nechako

Bulkley Valley

Lakes District

Williston

Peace River

Ahead of the incoming chill, Environment Canada also issued snowfall warnings for Fraser Canyon, the Fraser Valley and Similkameen.

The warnings apply to a stretch of Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, through Allison Pass, where as much as 25 centimetres of snow could fall on Monday.

The forecast warned of periods of heavy snow expected on and off through the day and into the night. Local amounts will vary, the warnings said, but a minimum of 15 centimetres was expected.

To get Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts sent straight to your phone, download CTV News Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Check out this page for more information, including how to download. Send photos through the app and we might use them on air and on Instagram.