Global first: B.C. government unveils Indigenous action plan
From creating new institutions to renaming communities, B.C. has unveiled an action plan for upholding the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
The plan, released Wednesday, details 89 actions to be taken by all provincial ministries over the next five years.
Premier John Horgan described the plan as a "whole of government approach" and said it was his hope all actions will be completed by 2027, although he admitted that may not be possible.
The plan follows four central themes: self-determination and the right of self-government; title and rights of Indigenous Peoples; ending Indigenous-specific racism; and social, cultural and economic well-being.
Several First Nations leaders spoke during the news conference announcing the plan. Some, like Chief Cheryl Casimer of the First Nations Summit said some major issues still haven't been addresed, pointing specifically to the need to involve Indigenous British Columbians in political decision-making.
"This big house was never really open to us as Indigenous people or people of colour," she said, referring to the provincial legislature.
"That is slowly going to change, but the legislative process currently in place is archaic and colonial."
Chief Lydia Hwitsum of the Cowichan Tribes was hopeful the action plan will lay the groundwork for meaningful, government-to-government relationships moving forward.
"We're very well aware where the pitfalls are. We've experienced them. What this is, is an opportunity to go around the pitfalls and work together as partners," she said.
BC Assembly of First Nations' Regional Chief Terry Teegee told CTV News the action plan would transform the relationship between the province and First Nations, Metis and Inuit people. He called it a good first step.
"But there still is room for improvement," he added. "In terms of making sure that the government is accountable for the commitments that we've seen in the action plan."
The province is currently involved in several court disputes with First Nations, and this plan won't bring those actions to an end. Protests and blockades continue in northern B.C., for example, where a court injunction has led to dozens of arrests of those opposing the contruction of a pipeline on Wet'suwet'en territory.
Chief Jerry Jack, a board member with the Assembly of First Nations, shared his experience of attending blockades as a child in the 1970s alongside his dad.
"This picture says it all – I don't want my grandkids to grow up in the struggles I have," he said, pointing to the cover of the action plan, which features a young Indigenous girl.
In 2019, B.C. was the first jurisdiction in North America to adopt the UN declaration, which requires governments to obtain free, prior and informed consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples and their lands.
It required the government to align its laws with the declaration and a draft implementation plan was released last summer. The act also stipulates that alignment must happen “in consultation and co-operation” with Indigenous Peoples.
“The action plan will serve as the vehicle to drive transformational change across government,” said Murray Rankin, B.C.'s Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister Wednesday.
Rankin called the plan a “global beacon of peace and reconciliation,” saying B.C. is the first jurisdiction in the world to introduce an Indigenous reconciliation plan, which will not be allowed to “gather dust.”
He said the timeline to achieve the goals could take “a generation” for some, while others have already been achieved. But overall, he said large steps will be taken over the next five years.
The goals include establishing a secretariat to help the government ensure legislation is consistent with the declaration, conducting an Indigenous-specific racism review in the province's education system, and reviewing the process for naming municipalities and regional districts. The report also said the government will aim to train and hire more Indigenous teachers for the public school system.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup
Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine.
WATCH LIVE | First Nations delegates say historic meeting with Pope Francis will forge 'new partnership' towards reconciliation
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021
In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Canada's oil industry at odds with Trudeau over new 2030 climate plans
Canada's first emissions reduction roadmap relies heavily on the oil and gas sector to help Ottawa reach its 2030 climate goal, but there is a still a big gap between what industry and government say are achievable cuts.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are two times a pope has apologized in recent history
After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, some are hopeful that Pope Francis may offer an official apology to survivors of Canada’s residential schools.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Mounties on Vancouver Island to make public appeal in case of missing 13-year-old girl
Mounties on Vancouver Island will make a public appeal Thursday in the case of a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
-
Volunteer levels returning to normal in Victoria, but with changes in behaviours
A new survey conducted by Volunteer Victoria shows that people who are willing to donate their time are coming back.
-
'It's vile': Man arrested as Nanaimo RCMP investigate assault as possible hate crime
A Vancouver Island University student says he has left the island after being assaulted for his sexual orientation this weekend.
Calgary
-
Final report into fatal train derailment to be released by TSB Canada
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release its final report today into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary.
-
Semi catches fire outside Chestermere High School, no disruption to Thursday classes
A section of Highway 791 in Chestermere was closed to traffic following an early morning semi trailer fire.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calm and mild for a couple of days, much-needed rain possible Saturday
Calgary’s 5-day forecast stays above seasonal, with showers on the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Several taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire: AHS
At least four people were taken to hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
Downtown traffic slowed by crash, LRT not running between MacEwan and NAIT
Downtown vehicle and LRT traffic is being impacted by a crash Thursday morning.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing, breezy and mild
Clouds lingering behind the overnight precipitation will stick around through the early morning hours in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
-
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
Toronto police make another arrest in widespread 'grandparent scam,' fraud totals over $1.1M
Another arrest has been made in a far-reaching scam that often targets grandparents in the Greater Toronto Area and has generated over $1.1 million for fraudsters, police said in a news release issued Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 12 new deaths
One day after Quebec's public health institute officially declared a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province's health ministry recorded 3,319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 12 new deaths.
-
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
-
10 Quebec MNAs now out after testing positive for COVID-19
Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe is the 10th member of the National Assembly to call in sick due to COVID-19. He announced Thursday morning that he has the novel coronavirus.
Winnipeg
-
'It's really tough': Winnipeg woman searching for kidney donor
One Winnipeg woman, who is a mother of seven, is searching for a kidney donor.
-
Why one Winnipeg long-term care home is closing its doors
One Winnipeg long-term care home, which was the site of the one of the province’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, is closing its doors earlier than expected.
-
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurant
A Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
There was a heavy police presence in the city's Westmount neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Regina
-
Regina, Saskatoon considering bid to host world junior hockey championship in 2023
Regina and Saskatoon are considering putting forth a bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | First Nations delegates say historic meeting with Pope Francis will forge 'new partnership' towards reconciliation
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
-
Regina city council approves energy and sustainability plan
Regina city council has unanimously approved its Energy and Sustainability Framework, which highlights a plan for Regina to become a net-zero, 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
Halifax police on scene of weapons call in Spryfield; say there is no threat to public
Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a weapons call in Spryfield, a community in Halifax.
-
RCMP policing costs in Nova Scotia municipalities to rise by average of 11 per cent
More than $20 million in increased policing costs contained in Nova Scotia's spring budget will be passed down to cash-strapped municipalities that contract the RCMP.
London
-
Strike averted at Cargill in London, Ont.
A strike by unionized members at Cargill in London, Ont. will not be happening.
-
Vacant house fire near Oxford Street West not considered suspicious
No one was hurt following a fire in a vacant house near Oxford Street West and the Thames River Thursday morning.
-
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County are currently dealing with a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury podcast hosts chat with an astronaut and other names you may know
A weekly podcast at Cambrian College focused on innovation and new technology is gaining attention thanks to high-profile guests and its relatable approach to explaining complex topics.
-
Storm cancels school buses again, messy weather continues
The storm that brought another blast of winter to the northeast continues, prompting many school bus cancellations and a significant weather event to be declared Thursday.
-
Four people escape Huntsville house fire thanks to family pet
A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville on Thursday thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.
Kitchener
-
Winds up to 90 km/h expected in Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect some strong winds on Wednesday.
-
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County are currently dealing with a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont.
-
Federal review threatens Flair Airlines' licence
The popular carrier, which the region credits with boosting traffic at the Region of Waterloo International Airport is facing turbulence as to whether or not it is Canadian controlled.