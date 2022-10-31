Ghostly presence detected aboard Metro Vancouver steamship

The Samson V was a steam-powered sternwheeler for 43 years before it was decommissioned on Halloween in 1980 and turned into a museum. The Samson V was a steam-powered sternwheeler for 43 years before it was decommissioned on Halloween in 1980 and turned into a museum.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river

Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener