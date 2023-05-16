Get ready to reserve: The 18 B.C. restaurants ranked among the top 100 in Canada

British Columbia is home to 18 of the country’s top 100 restaurants, with all but three located in Vancouver, according to a panel of Canadian culinary judges.

The magazine Canada's 100 Best released its ninth annual list of the nation’s top restaurants on Monday, and four of Vancouver’s newly minted Michelin star establishments were named among the top 10.

A total of 130 judges took part in this year’s list, including “culinary enthusiasts, food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and other food service professionals,” according to the magazine’s website.

“Judges were asked to vote for restaurants based on the complete dining experience provided – service, decor, the depth of the cellar and, above all else, food quality,” reads the description online, which specifies that the judges were required to vote for a minimum of three restaurants outside their home region.

THE FAB FOUR FOR FOODIES

Published on Main ranks third on the list—down from its first place spot in 2022.

The Québécois and classical French restaurant St. Lawrence has made the list for the fifth year in a row.

Last year it was ranked third in the country, but it’s been bumped down to number six for 2023.

AnnaLena, which boasts “modern Canadian cuisine” and Kissa Tanto, a Japanese-French fusion restaurant, made the top 10 list for the first time this year.

NEW PLACE SETTINGS

Whistler’s Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar made the list of top 10 new restaurants in Canada, coming in at fourth place.

Other newcomers to Canada’s 100 Best are Vancouver’s Mott 32, a Chinese restaurant in the Paradox Hotel, the Japanese restaurant Masayoshi and Burdock & Co—another Michelin star recipient located in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

'86'D' RESTAURANTS

Last year, 22 B.C. restaurants made the country’s top 100 list—whereas only 18 restaurants across the province made the cut this year.

Vancouver’s Tetsu, Botanist, Savio Volpe, Say Merci and Bacchus; Richmond’s Baan Lao and Whistler’s Araxi lost their prestigious titles this year.

Here’s a breakdown of which restaurants in B.C. made the list this year, and how they ranked (compared to last year).

3. Published on Main (1)

6. St. Lawrence (3)

9. AnnaLena (41)

10. Kissa Tanto (29)

20. Hawksworth (25)

27. L’Abattoir (48)

33. Pluvio (37)

43. Boulevard (9)

44. Mott 32 (n/a)

51. Oca Pastificio (23)

52. Masayoshi (n/a)

54. Bearfoot Bistro (73)

66. Wild Blue (n/a)

69. Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill (90)

71. Tojo’s (46)

73. Maenam (68)

79. Burdock & Co. (n/a)

92. La Quercia (32)