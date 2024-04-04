VANCOUVER
    • Gas prices rise 5 cents in Metro Vancouver, higher prices expected to come

    Gas prices reached 211.9 cents per litre at an East Vancouver gas station on April 4, 2024. Gas prices reached 211.9 cents per litre at an East Vancouver gas station on April 4, 2024.
    Drivers fuelling up in Metro Vancouver Thursday woke up to sticker shock at the pumps as gas prices rose by five cents per litre in some places.

    One East Vancouver gas station posted a price of 211.9 cents per litre, but some local stations may raise their prices even higher, according to price prediction website Gas Wizard.

    The costs rose to levels drivers haven't seen since last September, and some experts are predicting another two-cent increase coming Friday.

    While the spike came two days after the carbon tax contributed to a three-cent bump, one gas expert says the recent hike is also due in part to the industry switching over to summer fuel blends.

    "You are the highest price in North America for gasoline, bar none," Dan McTeague told CTV News Vancouver. "Much of your fuel isn't produced in your own backyard, although you have the infrastructure, much of it is either brought in from the Trans Mountain pipeline … or by rail, which is of course significantly more costly than other regions in the country."

    This time last year, gas prices were sitting at 187.9 in Vancouver. 

