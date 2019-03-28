

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Several people have been forced from their home after a large fire broke out in their garage in Anmore.

The Sasamat Fire Dept. received multiple 911 calls for a fire at the property on Sugar Mountain Way.

Acting Chief Colin Richardson said the fire was knocked down within five minutes, and there were no injuries to any of the occupants of the home.

"A converted office area inside the garage that appears to have sustained the damage," said Richardson.

The home sustained smoke damage and a ruptured water pipe.

The cause of the fire hasn't been confirmed, but Richardson said it isn't considered suspicious.