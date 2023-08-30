Funeral held for 111-year-old Reuben Sinclair, Canada's oldest known veteran

Canada's oldest known Second World War veteran was laid to rest Tuesday in New Westminster.

Reuben Sinclair was born in 1911. When he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1942, he was already in his early 30s. He took a leave from his job with Saskatchewan's provincial treasury to serve.

In the Air Force, he worked as a wireless operator mechanic, teaching pilots how to take off and land at night. Later, he would equip aircraft with new receivers and transmitters so they could operate on a new technology at the time: radar.

He was eventually transferred to Vancouver, where he and his wife Ida lived at the time the war ended. They also spent time living in the U.S. before returning to B.C. in 1994, and continued to serve their communities through charity work.

In recent years, Sinclair shared his wisdom at early Remembrance Day ceremonies at Talmud Torah Elementary School in Vancouver, which members of his family have attended over the years.

Speaking to CTV News at last year's event, he shared what he said was the secret to living as long as he had.

"I never worry," he said. "If you worry, you lose your hair. If you've got a problem, fix it. Remember that."

The 111-year-old had three children, six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

His loved-ones described him as positive, kind and compassionate, a loving husband, father and friend who was very proud of having served his country.