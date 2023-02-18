Fuel spill from truck crash affecting community water system in B.C. Interior

The water system for a small community in the B.C. Interior has been affected by a truck crash and possible fuel spill.

The truck likely crashed into the North Thompson River north of Avola, B.C., around 2 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

The district said the crash was reported by a tow truck driver sometime after it occurred.

At 7:45 a.m., the district turned off its water intake for the community of Vavenby after being contacted by the provincial Environment Ministry.

Both Avola and Vavenby are located along the river, upstream from Clearwater and about two hours northeast of Kamloops along Highway 5.

According to the regional district, the ministry said the truck's ruptured fuel tank held a maximum of 800 litres of fuel, which could have entered the river.

The ministry will conduct testing on the water if required by Interior Health, according to the TNRD.

"We will leave the pumps off until we confirm any testing requirements with (the health authority)," the district said. "So far very low risk to the Vavenby (community water system)."

The district asked residents to "be mindful of water use" as the authorities work to address the situation.