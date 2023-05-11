From the beach to the disco: 5 hot activities to check out during Vancouver's hot weekend
Whether finding a place to cool down amid Metro Vancouver’s first heat wave of the year or celebrating mothers, this weekend offers plenty of affordable opportunities for both fun and relaxation.
PARTICIPATE IN A POW WOW
A traditional pow wow, themed “Strength in Our Braids” will be held at the Trout Lake Community Centre, with events set to start at 8:30 a.m. Friday and end at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Everyone is welcome to the free event, which takes place on the traditional and unceded Coast Salish territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and sə̓ lílwətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.
Each day will begin with a pipe ceremony with Ron Horsefall, and there will be pancake breakfasts on both Saturday and Sunday.
There will also be dance, singing and drum performances as well as sharing circles.
Food trucks will be on site, and an elders' room will be available, according to the event’s poster.
The pow wow is being organized by “a community-led committee and executed with the help of volunteers,” including Suzette Amaya and Lorinda Seto, according to the Facebook event.
JOIN A FORAGING ADVENTURE
Former four-time green party electoral candidate Stephen Kronstein is inviting people to join him on a foraging adventure in Jericho Beach Park this Saturday.
“As this is a city park, our intention will not be to harvest anything but simply for me to introduce you to some wild edible plants and foraging principals,” Kronstein wrote on Facebook.
He’s asking people to meet at 1:33 p.m. “on the lawn under the trees (approximately) 100 metres to the west of the East Jericho Tree,” and included a pin drop on the event page.
“I'll aim to be here a bit early, and if the weather is nice, I'll lay out a few of my sarongs for us to sit on—so keep an eye out for the big hippie on the colourful blankets,” reads his post.
Kronstein says people can expect to see and learn about more than a dozen edible plants, including tufted vetch, red-flowering currant, broad plaintain and hawthorn.
Anyone interested in joining is asked to download the PlantSnap app on their smartphones, and to bring plenty of water to stay hydrated.
SWAP, DON’T SHOP
Girls Rock Camp Vancouver is hosting its annual spring clothing swap this Saturday at 3434 Falaise Avenue in the Renfrew-Collingwood neighbourhood.
“Bring some clothes to trade, or just show up to hang out, and leave with some new-to-you outfits. Any extras left over will be donated to local women's shelters,” reads the Facebook event page. “All genders and sizes welcome!”
The swap is scheduled to start at noon and end by 3 p.m.
Organizers say there will be a washroom in the field house for changing privacy, plus an accessible washroom in Falaise Park.
Girls Rock Camp Vancouver is a non-profit society that “that builds self esteem in girls and non-binary children and youth through music creation and performance,” according to the organization’s website.
BOOGIE DOWN AT A ROLLER DISCO
For those who scored something sparkly in the clothing swap, the Glam-O-Rama Roller Disco will be the place to show it off Saturday night.
“Assemble your crew, and dress for full-on fabulousness,” reads the Rolla Skate Club’s event page, which promises “solid gold disco and throwback tunes.”
The Rollerland Building at 2901 East Hastings Street will welcome all ages for two hours starting at 5 p.m., when DJ Table Tutors will be in charge of the music. A skating ticket costs $20, while a non-skating ticket is $16.
Then, from 8 p.m.- 11 p.m., the event shifts into adult-only territory, and DatGuyRy and MC BIRCH take over the entertainment.
Tickets for the later event are $4 higher that the all ages one. Each ticket covers the cost of rental roller skates and protective pads, and people are encouraged to bring their own helmets.
All tickets must be purchased in advance online.
A limited number of tables are available for parties to reserve, and those who book one are permitted to bring in outside food.
CATCH A SPRING BREEZE AMID A HEAT WAVE
On a day that’s forecast to feel like summer, the Vancouver Chinese Music Ensembles is putting on a Mothers Day performance titled “Spring Breeze.”
The show is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Dr. Sun Yet-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.
“It will be an afternoon of unforgettable music with work written by acclaimed composer Michael O'Neill featuring our talented guest soprano Emily M Cheung, and new arrangements by Alan Lau our composer-in-residence,” the group wrote in a release Thursday.
The ensemble will also be premiering music on the Chinese flute (dizi) by Yong Sun, who they describe as a renowned composer that’s making a comeback after a decades-long hiatus.
Tickets are available online, with prices ranging from $15 to $25.
