Young man sentenced for 2021 killing of Vinay Aujla in South Vancouver

Three years after the violent altercation in South Vancouver that killed 19-year-old Vinay Aujla, a young man has been sentenced for manslaughter.

Police found Aujla dead and two other men seriously injured on the night of Oct. 30, 2021, following a rollover crash involving a Mazda minivan near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue.

The Vancouver Police Department never publicly commented on Aujla’s cause of death, except to confirm he was not killed in the collision. The other two victims were hospitalized with stab wounds.

“Police believe the three men were riding in the vehicle when they were involved in a confrontation with people in another car,” the department wrote in a news release Thursday.

Earlier this year, one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault were approved against a 19-year-old man, whose identity is protected because he was a young offender at the time of Aujla’s killing.

The youth has since pleaded guilty to manslaughter and one count of assault causing bodily harm, a lesser charge than aggravated assault.

He was sentenced on Nov. 1 to a nine-month custody and supervision order, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

According to the law, the sentences are split, with the first two-thirds served in custody and the last third served under supervision in the community.

The young man’s sentence will be followed by 15 months of probation, police said.