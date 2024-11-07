Meet Mike Wazowski, a one-eyed kitten soon up for adoption on the Sunshine Coast

A kitten who lost his eye after being attacked by a dog has been named Mike Wazowski – after the one-eyed protagonist in the Monsters Inc. franchise – and will soon be available for adoption.

The B.C. SPCA says the 10-week-old long-haired ginger kitten was brought to a veterinarian on the Sunshine Coast by his owner, and surrendered due to the cost of treating the injuries from the dog attack.

“The damage was so severe it was not repairable,” Marika Donnelly, manager of Sunshine Coast community animal centre, said, adding that the veterinarian said the kitten was likely grabbed and shaken.

“The eye had to be surgically removed. Thankfully, there was no other physical damage, except for some facial swelling and bruising."

The animal charity agreed to take on all the costs of Mike Wazowski's care, and says he will be available for adoption in about three weeks.

“Mike is the sweetest kitten,” Donnelly said.

“Even though he has been through so much, he’s friendly and social, just like any other kitten. He has the loudest purr and loves to spend time with the staff and volunteers at the centre.”

More information about Mike Wazowski and other animals whose treatment the organization is fundraising for is available online.