A 21-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

The man "failed to stop for police" when they attempted to pull him over near East Hastings Street and Victoria Drive around 9 p.m., according to the Vancouver Police Department.

"It is alleged he collided into several vehicles along Victoria Drive before crashing into a tree," the VPD said in a statement, adding that the crash happened at Victoria Drive and East 8th Avenue.

First responders tried to save the young man's life at the scene, but he died.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified "due to the fact that the collision occurred following an attempted traffic stop," the VPD said.

The IIO investigates all police-involved deaths in the province, regardless of whether there are allegations of wrongdoing.

Witnesses or anyone else with information are asked to call police at 604-717-3012.