1 dead after shooting in Prince George, RCMP say

Police in Prince George are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the city late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Victoria Street around 11:45 p.m., Prince George RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Mounties did not provide any identifying details about the victim, saying only that the shooting had "resulted in the death of one person."

"Police officers immediately attended the location and began a search for the suspect, who remains outstanding," police said in their release.

Investigators are asking anyone who has video from the area where the shooting took place that was recorded between 11:35 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. to contact them.

“This appears to be a targeted attack; however, the investigation is at its preliminary stages and we continue to gather evidence," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, in the release.

"We ask that anyone who has information that may aid in this investigation, please contact a police officer by calling the Prince George RCMP non-emergency number at 250-561-3300."

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.