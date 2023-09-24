Friend, community members remember 'humble,' 'genuine' Mountie killed in shooting
Brittni Drummond's three-year old daughter, Rikki, doesn't understand why her “police officer buddy” has been showing up on television in the last few days.
Rikki's friend was Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien, who was shot and killed while executing a warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday.
“She just pointed him out and said, 'He's on the TV? Why?” said Drummond, a mother of two living in nearby Maple Ridge. “I told her that he's a hero, and she said, 'He's catching the mad people.'
Nicholas Bellemare, 25, has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm in the shooting incident that killed O'Brien and injured two other officers.
After the incident, Drummond wrote an emotional post on Facebook, detailing meeting O'Brien on-duty on Sept. 11 while watching Rikki bike around their neighbourhood.
Drummond, responding via text on social media, said the normally shy child gravitated toward the police officer, hanging out with O'Brien for about 30 minutes as they walked back to his patrol vehicle to get stickers and a slurpee coupon.
“He was just super nice,” Drummond said. “He was making jokes. He was really funny. I just felt like it was hot, he had hiked all around in his heavy gear and he was in such good spirits and took the time to chat with the neighbours and Rikki.
“She was just smiling and said she wanted to keep going with him.”
The interaction does not surprise Jeanette Martin, creator and co-founder of the Gratitude and Appreciation Summit, an inspirational and motivational event launched in 2020.
Martin, who is a friend of O'Brien and his wife, described the police officer as humble, genuine and very funny, never maintaining a stoic face and letting his personality shine through both in personal interactions and the photos posted online by family.
While O'Brien was decorated for bravery in the rescue of victims during a home invasion within months of joining the RCMP in 2016, Martin said what stood out was his ability to communicate and connect with people.
“He was more than just a police officer,” Martin said.
“”He came to the force with those soft skills of understanding mental health, understanding that everybody needs to be appreciated for where they're at in life.
“He was one that was not afraid to show his true humanity. He was himself, and that's what he delivered to the force; it's that kind humbleness, out to the world.”
O'Brien joined the RCMP in his mid-'40s after previously working aith at-risk youth. In a speech at the Gratitude and Appreciation Summit's October 2020 event, the police officer said he had always wanted to be in law enforcement and joined the Mounties for “fulfilment.”
In the speech, O'Brien credited his family as the main reason he was able to pursue his dreams and become a police officer after fighting through personal, career and relationship challenges earlier in his life.
“We all worked at it together to get to where we are now,” O'Brien said in a recording of the 2020 event. “So those are my moments of where I feel the gratitude in my life, and that's where I seek the gratitude in my life.
“You have your family there who are always supporting you and always pushing you to do better, and just making you generally happy,” he said. “And that's what you need. That's where I found my gratitude.”
O'Brien leaves behind a wife and six children.
Martin said the family had just bought their “dream home” a year-and-a-half ago in Langley Township, B.C.
She said O'Brien's wife posted on Facebook about being “broken into a million pieces,” but the Langley community is already rallying around her and their children to support them in any way they can.
“Our community, our sphere of friends love and adore them,” Martin said. “We're gutted.”
Drummond said she has not told Rikki yet of O'Brien's death but did take the girl to the procession in front of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment honouring the police officer on Friday.
“We just told her we were going to see police cars,” Drummond said. “Her face when we got there looked very upset, almost crying. She could sense something was wrong. We had to keep telling her it was OK.”
Drummond said she herself is still in shock over O'Brien's death after seeing his photo in media reports.
“It's hard to believe it,” Drummond said. “It feels like he was just here.”
The National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation has an active GoFundMe campaign for O'Brien's family and has raised nearly $95,000 as of Sunday afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Toronto woman hospitalized with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members voted this weekend and have narrowly ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
U.S. woman arrested after 55 dogs removed from animal rescue home, 5 dead puppies found in freezer
A Chandler woman who ran an animal rescue out of her now-condemned home has been arrested after dozens of abused dogs were discovered and five dead puppies found in a freezer, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Wind warning upgraded for Vancouver Island, B.C. coast as 'significant fall storm' approaches
Wind warnings have been issued for most of Vancouver Island and coastal B.C. as a “significant fall storm” is expected to arrive Sunday night.
-
Meaningful moment between father, son and whale caught on camera
Finn Nelson will never forget that day his dad asked if he wanted to go see a whale in the wild.
-
Canucks will be a comfortable family, not a dictatorship, says new captain Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes says he sees himself as the type of leader who wants to build a family atmosphere on the team where everybody feels welcome.
Calgary
-
Family of Calgary man who was fatally stabbed at Marlborough Station holds vigil, calls for increased transit security
A vigil is being held on Sunday night for a Calgary man who was stabbed to death at the Marlborough Ctrain station last weekend.
-
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Edmonton
-
'It's such a jewel': New river valley park opens in northeast Edmonton Sunday
Edmonton's newest - and biggest - river valley park opened Sunday.
-
'It still hurts': Rally held for anniversary of discovery of mass graves in Ukraine
A rally was held Sunday to mark a year since the discovery of mass burial sites in Ukraine.
-
Chateh, Alta., evacuated again due to approaching wildfire
Residents of Chateh, Alta., have once more been forced from their homes by wildfire.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman hospitalized with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal Marathon: Two runners suffer cardiac arrest at finish line
Two participants in Sunday's half-marathon in Montreal suffered cardiorespiratory arrest at the finish line, event organizers confirmed.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
Did you feel it? Gentle earthquake rumbles Montreal area
It was a gentle one, but residents in the Montreal area might have felt the rumble of a 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday evening.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Everyone deserves to be who they are': Rally for Trans Youth responds to anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests
Hundreds gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Sunday in a massive show of support for Winnipeg's LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
NDP to bring better health care and roads to the north, PCs promise privatized booze sales
With just over one week to go until Manitobans go to the polls, the provincial NDP and PC parties were out making promises Sunday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
-
Sask. study could improve search for unmarked graves at Indian Residential School sites
Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan are hoping to use an historic Saskatoon cemetery to test techniques that could one day help identify unmarked graves at residential school sites.
-
Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging
Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.
Regina
-
'We don't forget': Saskatchewan recognizes National Police and Peace Officer Memorial Day
Rows upon rows of uniformed officers marched down Albert Street in Regina to recognize National Police and Peace Officer Memorial Day.
-
Crews battle heritage building fire in heart of Regina's downtown
Fire crews in Regina were on the scene of a commercial fire in the heart of Regina’s downtown core on Sunday.
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
-
Caleb’s superhero walk in Cape Breton returns in-person after four years
After four long years, Caleb's Walk, Run and Fly fundraising event has made it's return after being cancelled by COVID-19 and post-tropical storm Fiona.
London
-
Stanley Cup and NHL alumni coming to West Lorne, Ont. for Kraft Hockeyville week
Butch Purdue has been waiting to take his 11-year-old son Jimmy to see his favourite NHL team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sunday afternoon, the West Lorne residents picked up their free tickets to Wednesday’s exhibition game between the Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.
-
Western University Homecoming comes and goes without major incidents
London, Ont. police are asking for time to put together the numbers, but it appears Western University’s Homecoming went off without any serious incidents on or off campus.
-
Missing 11-year-old girl found safe: London police
London police are asking the public for help in looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's Glen Cairn neighbourhood on Saturday night.
Northern Ontario
-
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
First Nations in northern Ont. seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations argue they are owed upwards of $100 billion for the Crown's failure to honour a 173-year-old treaty promise, while the federal and provincial governments claim they are either owed far less, or nothing at all.
-
Public information session raises awareness of the importance of the Hudson Bay Lowlands
Members of Mushkegowuk Council's marine conservation efforts along with other community partners to organize a public input session on the importance of peatlands in Canada.
Kitchener
-
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Another helmet added to Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Kitchener
A special ceremony was held in Kitchener Sunday to honour fallen firefighters, including Michael Pearce. A helmet with his name on it is the 18th added to the memorial.
-
Youth orchestra plays together for the first time since K-W Symphony cancelled its season
Former members of the Youth Orchestra played together for the first time on Sunday, one week after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its season.