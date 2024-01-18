Freezing rain could close roads, bridges in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, officials say

The freezing rain forecast to begin Thursday evening in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland could force the closure of roads and bridges, according to officials.

The forecast prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue freezing rain warnings for several cities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley early Thursday morning, including Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

"A Pacific frontal system combined with lingering cold air under outflow conditions will produce an extended period of freezing rain," the warnings read.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

Snowfall is expected to develop late Thursday afternoon before transitioning into freezing rain in the evening, according to the weather agency. Forecasters expect the conditions to last longer in areas of the Fraser Valley.

"The freezing rain will persist through this evening over Surrey and Langley then transition to rain. Freezing rain will continue through Friday morning over Abbotsford and Friday afternoon over Chilliwack, then transition to rain," the warning reads.

Freezing rain isn't expected to begin in Hope until Friday morning, but could last through Friday evening, according to ECCC.

In a news release, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said maintenance contractors will be out "in full force" applying brine and abrasives, but that closures might be unavoidable.

"Freezing rain is one of the most difficult weather conditions to effectively manage, and bridges and roads may be closed to traffic in the interest of public safety," the ministry wrote.

"Drivers can help maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will allow crews to improve road conditions and reduce hazards for drivers."