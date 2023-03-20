Fraser Valley commuters left in lurch as transit workers strike

People who rely on transit to get around parts of the Fraser Valley are scrambling to find alternatives as workers with BC Transit walk the picket line.

The bus operators with CUPE 561 are seeking better pay, a pension and other benefits and say they'll be on strike until they are offered what they consider a fair offer.

“Right now, our drivers make far less than others in the region, and we are fighting for a pension and improved working conditions," said CUPE national representative Liam O'Neill. "Until we get a fair deal that's how long we'll be out."

First Transit, an American company contracted by BC Transit to run the service for Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Harrison, says it has offered drivers a 16 per cent pay increase over five years and put forward a plan to hire 15 new full-time operators.

That hasn't been enough to keep bus operators on the job.

As of Monday morning, Handy Dart was the only available service in the region and it is only being used for essential medical trips—including cancer treatment, dialysis and multiple sclerosis treatments.

In the meantime, Fraser Valley commuters who rely on the bus to get to work, school and medical appointments must now find alternatives.