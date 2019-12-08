VANCOUVER -- Several blocks in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood are closed off after an early morning stabbing that sent four men to hospital. Police have taken seven people into custody.

One man has serious injuries, according to police.

Vancouver police responded to a call of a large group of men fighting at Helmcken and Hamilton Street at around 2:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found four men who were suffering from stab wounds.

At the scene this morning, police have several blocks marked off with police tape as they continue to investigate the incident at Helmcken and Hamilton, where a white Ace of Spades limousine can be seen with one door open. They also have one lane at Richards and Davie Street blocked off, where there is a black SUV with the driver and passenger door open and some clothes scattered on the ground.

Police say both Mainland Street and Hamilton Street between Nelson and Davie will be closed all day.

CTV News attempted to contact Ace of Spades Limousines, but did not receive an immediate response.

Emery Barnes Park at Richards and Davie is also partially blocked off.

This is a developing story and will be added to throughout the day.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst.