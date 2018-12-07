

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have been called in after a body was found inside a home in Surrey early Friday morning.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to a residence in the 7000 block of 144A Street at around 1:30 a.m. for a medical call. When they arrived, they found a deceased adult with injuries RCMP say are consistent with foul play.

Few details have been provided but Surrey Mounties say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in. The area around the scene has been cordoned off as officials investigate.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.