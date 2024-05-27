Fort Nelson, B.C., evacuees heading home after wildfire evacuation order ends
Residents in Fort Nelson are allowed to return home today after being evacuated from the community for more than two weeks due to wildfires.
The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and the Fort Nelson First Nation jointly rescinded their evacuation orders at 8 a.m., lifting roadblocks and clearing the way for people to go home.
An evacuation alert, requiring people to be ready to leave at short notice, is now in place.
About 4,700 residents were forced to leave their homes in Fort Nelson on May 10, when strong winds pushed the Parker Lake wildfire within a few kilometres of the town.
The fire destroyed four homes and damaged six other properties in the area.
Crews are also fighting the Patry Creek fire about 25 kilometres north of town, which is a holdover fire that was initially ignited by lightning in July 2023.
The regional municipality's mayor, Rob Fraser, has asked residents to be patient as they navigate what's expected to be heavy traffic on the highway between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, 380 km to the south, where many of the evacuees have been staying.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers near Quebec City
Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have gone missing from near Quebec City.
Netanyahu acknowledges 'tragic mistake' after Rafah strike kills dozens of Palestinians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a "tragic mistake" had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and, according to local officials, killed at least 45 people.
Mike Tyson had medical issue on cross-country flight
Boxing legend Mike Tyson required medical attention after experiencing an 'ulcer flare up' toward the end of a cross-country flight Sunday, his representatives confirmed to the New York Post.
Why Canada's big grocery stores are under investigation
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Indigo Books & Music shareholders vote to approve privatization sale
Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company.
Quebec police investigating after entire herd of 75 cattle allegedly stolen
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Canada pledges visas for 5,000 Gaza residents related to Canadians
Canada said on Monday it would grant temporary visas to 5,000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they are able to leave in the future.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
-
Fort Nelson, B.C., evacuees heading home after wildfire evacuation order ends
Residents in Fort Nelson are allowed to return home today after being evacuated from the community for more than two weeks due to wildfires.
-
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Edmonton
-
Henrique to play in Game 3 of Western Conference final; Hintz a game-time decision
Adam Henrique is set to join the action. Roope Hintz might be doing the same.
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for impaired driving crash that killed Edmonton couple
The man who killed an Edmonton couple in an impaired driving crash will spend more than four years in prison.
-
Multiple businesses damaged in fire in Mill Woods strip mall
At least four businesses were damaged in a fire in Knotwood Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary's reputation takes a hit in new quality of life survey
More Calgarians have a gloomy outlook on the quality of life in the city and many say the perception of making a good living here has dropped, a new survey says.
-
Calgary golfer Steve Blake staying positive despite lung cancer diagnosis
Eight months ago, Steve Blake wondered if he'd ever be able to pick up a club again.
-
Driver arrested after failing to stop for Calgary police
Calgary police say a driver, who was believed to have been impaired, was arrested Sunday evening.
Lethbridge
-
Organizers have high hopes as Lethbridge launches collector and entertainment expo
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
-
Lethbridge police, fire responders set to square off on the diamond in Battle of the Badges
A friendly competition between Lethbridge police officers and fire responders will take place Saturday, all for a good cause.
-
Maintenance work shuts down Lethbridge online services this weekend
People trying to access a variety of online services offered by The City of Lethbridge may run into a digital roadblock this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Prayer for salvation: 140-year-old downtown Winnipeg church on brink of collapse
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
-
Postmedia selling the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News newspapers to the Klein Group Ltd.
-
Winnipeg fire crews respond to four fires in under nine hours
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were kept busy overnight on Sunday, responding to four fires in under nine hours.
Regina
-
Sask. archivists looking to confirm if marriage performed in the skies over Regina was aviation first
Regina has been home to many Canadian aviation firsts including the first licensed pilot, aircraft and airfield. Now, the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is seeking information about another possible aviation first – a 1929 marriage in an aircraft.
-
Métis Nation – Sask. creates new treaty document for self-governance
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
-
Sask. Party MLA Joe Hargrave will not seek re-election
Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave will not seek re-election in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
Métis Nation – Sask. creates new treaty document for self-governance
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
-
City facing challenges finding sites for homeless shelters
A recent report shows the City of Saskatoon has had some "challenges" identifying potential sites for homeless shelters, but two options are going through a review process.
-
Sask. Party MLA Joe Hargrave will not seek re-election
Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave will not seek re-election in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election.
Toronto
-
'We're standing strong': Rally held outside Jewish school in Toronto hit with gunfire
Toronto’s Jewish community held a rally Monday morning outside of a Jewish girls’ school which was hit with gunfire over the weekend and said they won't be intimidated by acts of violence.
-
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
-
Severe thunderstorms, tornado watch in some areas of Canada. Here's where
Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind and severe thunderstorms across Canada.
Montreal
-
Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers near Quebec City
Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have gone missing from near Quebec City.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Tornado warnings issued throughout Quebec, Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch
The Mont-Tremblant-Sainte-Agathe, Lachute and Upper Gatineau areas of Quebec are under tornado warnings while the Greater Montreal area and other regions of the province are under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon.
-
Quebec police investigating after entire herd of 75 cattle allegedly stolen
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
Ottawa
-
LIVE
LIVE Tornado watch in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes, Environment Canada says.
-
4 suspects face over 500 charges following firearms, drug bust north of Belleville, Ont.
Four people face over 500 charges related to a major drugs and firearms bust in Tyendinaga Township in eastern Ontario.
-
Alstom hits the brakes on redesigning axles on Ottawa's LRT vehicles
Alstom is hitting the brakes on redesigning the wheel hub assembly on Ottawa's LRT vehicles, which was once billed as a "final fix" to a problem that has caused at least three shutdowns on the Confederation Line over the past three years.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather: Rain, showers, risk of thunderstorms Tuesday
There was not much in the way of wet weather this past weekend in the Maritimes, and more widespread rain and showers are expected Tuesday.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
Blasting at Halifax Infirmary's construction site could cause vibrations, increased noise for local residents until October
Residents living near the QEII Halifax Infirmary may be affected by "mild vibrations and increased noise levels" for the next few months due to work being done at the facility.
London
-
London police pilot project at Masonville coming to an end
The London police engagement centre at Masonville Mall is coming to an end. Police launched the centre in December as part of a six month pilot project.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO $4-million fire at Goderich Home Hardware
Damage is estimated at $4-million and the building is a total loss after a fire at Watson's Home Hardware in Goderich. The blaze was spotted by a passerby around 7 p.m. on Saturday after the store had closed.
-
'Felt like I was at the Bud': Knights players feeling fan support at Memorial Cup
London faces Moose Jaw in their second game of the Memorial Cup tournament, and a victory would catapult them directly into Friday’s semi-final.
Kitchener
-
Lithium-ion batteries blamed for devastating Cambridge fire
Investigators believe charging lithium-ion batteries sparked a destructive fire at a Cambridge apartment complex.
-
Cargill employees in Guelph on strike
Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175 working at Cargill Dunlop in Guelph are officially on strike.
-
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows head-on collision avoided on Highway 17 in northern Ont.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
-
Why Canada's big grocery stores are under investigation
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
-
Two active wildfires in northeastern Ont., one still not under control
As of Monday morning, there were still two active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed in the region over the weekend.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.