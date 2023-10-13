Vancouver

    • Former VP of Hells Angels Nanaimo chapter sentenced for drug crimes

    Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall. (CFSEU-BC) Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall. (CFSEU-BC)

    A man police say was once the vice president of the Nanaimo chapter of the Hells Angels has been sentenced to three years in prison on drug charges.

    Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall was sentenced Thursday, according to B.C.'s anti-gang squad, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

    Kendall was originally charged with seven offences, three counts of unlawfully selling cannabis to an undercover police officer and four counts of unlawfully trafficking cocaine, according to information released by the RCMP last year.

    Court records show he pleaded guilty to one count of selling cannabis and three of drug trafficking.

    Kendall was arrested with three other men following an investigation by the CFSEU that resulted in a significant seizure of drugs and weapons.

    " The investigation that began in 2018 resulted in the seizure of 22 firearms, over 13 kg of various illegal drugs, and arrests that helped prevent the expansion of Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Chapters on Vancouver Island," authorities said when announcing a combined total of 41 charges had been laid in the case.

    The cases of Kendall's three co-accused are still before the courts.

    William Bradley Thompson, 58, from Ladysmith, B.C., faces 10 weapons charges and one drug-related charge.

    Kristopher Stephen Smith, a 44-year-old man from Nanaimo, is charged with three drug offences and three weapons offences.

    William Karl Paulsen, a 51-year-old from Campbell River, B.C., is facing 16 drug charges and one count of unlawfully possessing explosives.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

    There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News