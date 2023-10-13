Former VP of Hells Angels Nanaimo chapter sentenced for drug crimes

A man police say was once the vice president of the Nanaimo chapter of the Hells Angels has been sentenced to three years in prison on drug charges.

Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall was sentenced Thursday, according to B.C.'s anti-gang squad, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Kendall was originally charged with seven offences, three counts of unlawfully selling cannabis to an undercover police officer and four counts of unlawfully trafficking cocaine, according to information released by the RCMP last year.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to one count of selling cannabis and three of drug trafficking.

Kendall was arrested with three other men following an investigation by the CFSEU that resulted in a significant seizure of drugs and weapons.

" The investigation that began in 2018 resulted in the seizure of 22 firearms, over 13 kg of various illegal drugs, and arrests that helped prevent the expansion of Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Chapters on Vancouver Island," authorities said when announcing a combined total of 41 charges had been laid in the case.

The cases of Kendall's three co-accused are still before the courts.

William Bradley Thompson, 58, from Ladysmith, B.C., faces 10 weapons charges and one drug-related charge.

Kristopher Stephen Smith, a 44-year-old man from Nanaimo, is charged with three drug offences and three weapons offences.

William Karl Paulsen, a 51-year-old from Campbell River, B.C., is facing 16 drug charges and one count of unlawfully possessing explosives.