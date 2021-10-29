Former Surrey teacher convicted of murdering pregnant wife granted unescorted leaves from prison

Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing for some readers

VANCOUVER -- A former Surrey teacher who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife and burned her body has been given unescorted temporary absences from prison.

Mukhtiar Panghali was convicted in the strangulation death of his wife, Manjit, who was killed 15 years ago. The charred remains of her body were found in Delta several days later. She was four months pregnant with their second child at the time she was killed.

In its decision, the Parole Board of Canada agreed to give Panghali unescorted temporary absences “for family contact” for one year with conditions.

"You indicated that since your last hearing, you have thought more about accountability and responsibility, and how even describing your offence as a mistake is wrong,” the decision document from the Parole Board of Canada reads, going on to say, "you indicated that this sentence has been a journey in you correcting your beliefs and thoughts, and you want to work on this for the rest of your life. You take full responsibility for your actions.”

In October 2006, his wife vanished after attending a prenatal yoga class.

“Evidence at the trial determined that she drove home and you strangled her with the intent of killing her before transporting her to the beach where you burned her body,” the parole document says.

The document says Panghali “developed thoughts of harming her as early as 2001.”

The conditions imposed on Panghali’s UTAs include that he not consume drugs or alcohol and not have any contact with the family of the victim, including his daughter, without prior written permission from his parole supervisor.

Panghali, now 49, is serving a life sentence and is currently at a minimum-security prison according to the parole board’s decision document. His parole supervisor supported his request for UTAs.

“Your escape risk and public safety risk are low, and you have good support from your family,” the parole document reads.

“The objectives of your temporary absence is to strengthen your relationship with your family who will be a source of community support when you are released, demonstrate compliance with reporting instructions, develop a gradual release to the community."

The document also indicates Panghali will use the UTAs to start training for an eventual job with a company.

The parole board decision indicates Panghali was banned from teaching for 25 years.

Panghali will start off with eight-hour absences and no overnights and gradually increase in length.

“The CSC is supportive of your release plan and find your risk to be manageable under the proposed plan,” the board concluded.