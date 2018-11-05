

CTV Vancouver





A former City of Port Coquitlam employee has been charged for his alleged role in what local officials have called a "highly co-ordinated" copper theft scheme that lasted over a decade and cost taxpayers more than $75,000.

Mounties began investigating back in mid-July after the city alleged that city workers were selling supplies of copper for scrap metal and keeping the proceeds for themselves.

Port Coquitlam's chief administrative officer, John Leeburn, told The Canadian Press at the time that employees had allegedly pocketed about $75,000 from a scrap metal dealer, with individual employees receiving a total of anywhere from less than $100 to $10,000 each.

According to Leeburn, the materials allegedly sold were mostly new pipes meant to be installed underground.

Harold Edward Lewis has been charged with one count of theft under $5,000. The 56-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.

With files from The Canadian Press