Former Canucks Sedins, Luongo headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class

Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, women's player Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie have been voted as the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

The Sedins and Luongo were in their first year of eligibility, while Alfredsson has waited since 2017 to get the call.

Henrik Sedin - selected No. 3 overall at the 1999 draft, one spot behind Daniel - is the Vancouver Canucks' all-time leader in assists (830), points (1,070), games played (1,330) and power-play points (369).

He won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as its leading scorer in 2009-10. He added 23 goals and 78 points in 105 playoff games, including Vancouver's run to the 2011 Stanley Cup final.

If Henrik was the passer on what was one of hockey's most dangerous lines, Daniel Sedin was the trigger man.

His 393 goals are first in Canucks history, and he sits second in assists (648), points (1,041), games played (1,306) and power-play points (367).

Daniel Sedin won the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player in the league as voted by NHL Players' Association members in 2010-11 to go along with the Art Ross Trophy. He added 71 points in 102 playoff games.

Luongo started his career with the New York Islanders and wrapped up with the Florida Panthers.

His best years, however, were on West Coast.

When he retired, Luongo ranked third in NHL history with 489 wins, a number that's since been surpassed by Marc-Andre Fleury.

The 43-year-old sits second behind Martin Brodeur in three goaltending categories - games played (1,044), shots against (30,924) and saves (28,409).

Luongo twice won 40 games with the Canucks, including an eye-popping 47 victories in 2006-07, and made at least 70 appearances in four straight seasons.

A finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the league's top netminder on three occasions, Luongo finished behind only Sidney Crosby in Hart Trophy voting following that 47-win campaign.

The Montreal native won two Olympic gold medals, leading Canada to the top of the podium in Vancouver in 2010 before backing up Carey Price in Sochi, Russia, four years later.

Alfredsson put up 444 goals, 713 assists and 1,157 points during his 18 NHL seasons.

The former Senators captain and face of franchise won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year in 1996, and added 100 points in 124 playoff contests.

Alfredsson, 49, won Olympic gold in 2006 and led Ottawa to the 2007 Cup final.

Sallinen played 16 seasons with the Finnish women's national team, winning Olympic bronze in both 1998 and 2018.

She added a silver at the 2019 world championships to go along with six bronze. In all, the 48-year-old scored 63 goals and added 59 assists in 81 games for her country.

Carnegie, who died in March 2012 at age 92, has often been mentioned as the best Black hockey player to never play in the NHL.

Following a long career in senior hockey, he founded Future Aces, one of Canada's first hockey schools in 1955.

Carnegie was inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. He is was named to the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada.

The hall's 2020 edition was finally inducted last November after a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials decided against naming a class of 2021.

The selection committee met in-person this year for the first time since 2019.

