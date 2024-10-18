Former BC United candidates miffed over party's election night event

BC United doesn’t have any candidates on the ballot, but the party is still finding itself in the spotlight on the eve of the provincial election.

The party, which ended its campaign in August, and urged members and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives, will hold an election night watch party at the Sutton Place Hotel in Downtown Vancouver.

“We have an exciting evening planned, with appetizers, a cash bar, and none other than Former Premier The Hon. Gordon Campbell as our special guest,” reads the invitation sent out to members.

For former BC United candidates like Wendy Yuan, who’s now running as an Independent in Richmond-Centre, the news of the fancy event isn’t sitting well.

"Where's our money?” Yuan said in an interview with CTV News Friday.

Yuan is one of many former or current members still waiting to be refunded by the party after their financial accounts were frozen the day the party called off its campaign.

Yuan says she helped raise $100,000.

“It doesn’t seem right,” she said. "Pay the money that's owed, plain and simple.”

Yuan’s feelings are shared by fellow former BC United candidate Dan Davies, now running as an Independent seeking re-election in Peace River North.

"When I and people across the province receive an email inviting you, come on out and party with us, appies on us, in a nice swanky hotel in downtown Vancouver,” he said, “you can imagine the message that sends.”

In a statement to CTV News, BC United said, in part, “As the political party in British Columbia with the largest membership, we heard from members that they would be interested in watching the election results together, even though BC United itself is not involved in this election.”

“The intention of this event is to raise the funds necessary to settle the party’s remaining reimbursements as quickly as possible and we will continue to engage with our members as we move forward.”

Karin Kirkpatrick, another former BC United candidate turned Independent, who’s seeking re-election in West Vancouver-Capilano, says former premier and leader of the BC Liberals Gordon Campbell supporting the party now backing the Conservatives is disheartening.

"I have to wonder how his principles and values have changed so significantly, since I think he was what I think was a very progressive premier of this province,” she said.

