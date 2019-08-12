Tom Fedichin feels like his new Ford F350 has spent more time on the hoist than on the road.

“It’s been a lemon,” said Fedichin.

He says it’s been one problem after another. When CTV News met up with him he had just picked it up again after the truck had spent weeks at a local Ford dealer getting repaired.

He bought the truck at the end of December in 2016 and since that time he says he’s taken it in for repair at least 15 times.

It’s had multiple, recurring problems including:

Two fuel injectors have been replaced

The turbocharger has been replaced twice

Multiple sensor problems

Truck goes into limp mode and slows down

4 x 4 fixed twice

Oil pump had an issue

So, what do you do in a situation like this?

"You work with the dealership first to see if the issue can be resolved there," said Michelle Harrison of the BC Vehicle Sales Authority of BC.

Fedichin says he has been patient and that warranty has covered the cost but says enough is enough.

Between two different dealers, Fedichin says the cumulative time in the shop amounts to 3 months and that 2,500 extra kilometres have been put on the truck by mechanics test driving it and taking it home. And he says he’s had to pay the fuel cost.

“I would like Ford to take responsibility and to replace my truck,” he said. “You can’t continue to go on returning the truck for problems.”

CTV News reached out to Ford Canada regarding his problems. It took two weeks before we received an email from Matt Drennan-Scace, Ford Canada Communications Manager. It read: "Apologies for the delay. This vehicle has been repaired at no cost to the customer."

The real issue was completely ignored. Fedichin says he’s been a loyal Ford customer and has had three Ford trucks over the years.

“I had a 2008 Ford F350 truck. I had no issues throughout the entire time of the truck. I swapped that in to buy this vehicle and I’ve had nothing but troubles,” he said. “Oh, it’s terribly frustrating. I think it’s a one off. I just think I bought a lemon of a truck.”

There is no lemon law in Canada.

“Then we would suggest that he go through Camvap to see if the manufacturer will submit to the arbitration process,” said Harrison.

Camvap or the Canadian Motor Vehicle Arbitration Plan hears disputes and in many cases, manufacturers who participate have been ordered to buyback vehicles. Ford participates in the plan and part of its participation agreement commits Ford to automatically agree to arbitration by third party provincial arbitrators.

To go to arbitration you need to be prepared. Keep all your work orders, receiptsand notes regarding all your visits to the service department, including conversations you have, any pictures and other evidence to support your case.

However, Camvap does not hear complaints involving vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds. Unfortunately, Fedichin has discovered his gross vehicle weight is more than that.

After CTV News reached out to Ford, Fedichin says he was contacted by the manufacturer with an offer of $5,000 toward the purchase of a new vehicle, but he says he’s not being offered enough on his trade-in to makeit worthwhile. So, he’s considering selling the truck south of the border where he can make a better buck.